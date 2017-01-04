Former 1999 Chick-fil-A murder suspect jailed on heroin charges after courthouse arrest
Jesse Lee Miller, Jr., 34, of West Palm Beach, is charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin and two counts of sale of heroin. In 2014, Miller was freed from jail after he was acquitted in the 1999 murder of a Chick-fil-A manager.
