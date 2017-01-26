Florida man arrested after attempting...

Florida man arrested after attempting to steal baby

21 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Rene Ivan Raudales, 39, reportedly was injured during his arrest after he tried to unbuckle and steal a two-and-a-half year old child from its stroller. He told the mother that he wanted it, then reportedly ordered her to give him the baby A Florida man who tried to steal a baby out of its stroller looks worse for the wear in his mugshot after being roughed up during his arrest.

