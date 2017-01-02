Five headline-grabbing stories from Delray Beach in 2016
This city has often been described as the epicenter of the addiction industry, so it's not surprising that many of the headline-grabbing stories out of Delray Beach in 2016 revolved around sober homes and overdoses. Heroin bagged as evidence on display at a press conference at the Delray Beach Police Department in Delray Beach, Florida on April 15, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump computers
|37 min
|Jemz7833
|28
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|8 hr
|zorro
|124
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|8 hr
|Afrikan American
|41
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC