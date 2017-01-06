Douglas Elliman broadens South Florida reach
Douglas Elliman Real Estate, one of the largest brokerage firms in the nation, continues to expand its South Florida footprint, opening offices in Jupiter and Delray Beach and scouting more locations across the region. The brokerage opened its Jupiter office last month at 400 U.S. Highway 1, three weeks after announcing that it had acquired Tauriello & Co.
