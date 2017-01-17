Donald Trump's past, future in Palm Beach, Fla.
As Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States, we take a look at the imprint the billionaire developer and celebrity has had on the Palm Beach community area over the past three decades. From his purchase of Mar-a-Lago and turning it into a private club, his fights with the Town of Palm Beach and Palm Beach County, his local real estate deals, controversies and what having the president living here part time will mean to South Floridians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|Jan 17
|Solarman
|5
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 15
|The One
|8
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 13
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC