Designer Stefano Gabbana Proud to Dress Melania Trump, Blasts a Ignoranta Critics

Stefano Gabbana, one half of the fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, proudly bragged on Instagram this week that future First Lady Melania Trump had worn a D&G dress on New Year's Eve - and then, when critics threatened to boycott his brand, he met them head-on. Shortly after New Year's, Gabbana posted a photograph of Donald and Melania Trump to his Instagram account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.