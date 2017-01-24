"Delays" vs. "the ladies" causes flap at trial pitting Delray developer against Subway king
From the start, Joseph Reamer made it clear he wanted to tell a Palm Beach County jury what really spawned the multi-million-dollar legal battle between his boss and the late Subway founder Fred DeLuca. From the start, Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Donald Hafele made it equally clear that wasn't what the trial was about.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|23 hr
|Brian_G
|13
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|11
|subs weed roofiess perks Xanies bar,Blues,o...
|Sun
|sisi
|1
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|Jan 17
|Solarman
|5
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC