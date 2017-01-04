Cultural Council of Palm Beach County Presents Ron Burkhardt Solo Exhibition
From January 21 through February 18, 2017, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County Presents Ron Burkhardt 's Solo Exhibition. The founder of Notism and Earth Art Paintings, Ron Burkhardt 's current Letterscape paintings combine a unique abstract alphabet of precise word forms with hidden meanings and bold, geometric colors.
