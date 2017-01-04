Cultural Council of Palm Beach County...

Cultural Council of Palm Beach County Presents Ron Burkhardt Solo Exhibition

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

From January 21 through February 18, 2017, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County Presents Ron Burkhardt 's Solo Exhibition. The founder of Notism and Earth Art Paintings, Ron Burkhardt 's current Letterscape paintings combine a unique abstract alphabet of precise word forms with hidden meanings and bold, geometric colors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 5 hr Fresh4226 51
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) 8 hr Answer101 125
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) 20 hr fred 11
"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth Tue Lost_in_Floridastan 1
News Trump computers Tue positronium 28
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? Dec 28 CastAway7 2
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,385 • Total comments across all topics: 277,620,452

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC