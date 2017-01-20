Cleveland Clinic West Palm Beach facility renamed

A Cleveland Clinic facility in West Palm Beach is getting a new name in the wake of a multimillion-dollar gift from native Clevelanders who became Palm Beach County residents, Robert and Suzanne Tomsich. Searches for "Cleveland Clinic West Palm Beach" on the web will still turn up the nonprofit medical organization's CityPlace facility , but its official name now is the Tomsich Health and Medical Center of Palm Beach.

