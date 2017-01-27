Clean up your act! Palm Tran installing hand sanitizers on all 158 buses
Palm Tran driver supervisor Matthew Harris tries out new hand sanitizers Palm Beach County's bus company plans to install in all its buses in early 2017. The battery-operated devices will cost the county bus system around $4,130, which will come out of money in its maintenance budget.
