Ciklin elected Chairman of Palm Beach Port

On Tuesday, January 3, 2017, the Port of Palm Beach Board of Commissioners elected its new Chairman, Blair J. Ciklin, the longest serving Port Commissioner in the United States having completed his 38th year as a Port of Palm Beach District Commissioner in 2016. Since joining the Port of Palm Beach Board of Commissioners in 1977, as its youngest member, Ciklin has helped to guide the Port through many years of landmark growth and change.

