Children hit by glass during shooting near day care

19 hrs ago

Authorities say two children were hurt by shattered glass when a teen was shot and wounded in front of a South Florida day care. The Palm Beach Post reports that the shooting happened Thursday outside FantastiKids Academy in Riviera Beach.

