Cheap gas ending as forecast calls for average to hit $3 in Palm Beach...

Say goodbye to cheap gasoline and hello to $3 a gallon for regular gasoline in Palm Beach County this spring. GasBuddy forecasts that 2017 will bring the highest gas prices in three years.

Judge Howard Coates, The Theif 10 hr Victim 1
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) 19 hr Answer101 125
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Wed Captain Yesterday 50
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) Wed fred 11
"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth Tue Lost_in_Floridastan 1
News Trump computers Tue positronium 28
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
