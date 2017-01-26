Callista Gingrich Eyed as Potential US Ambassador to Vatican
The wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is under consideration by President Donald Trump to serve as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican. Gingrich told The New York Times that Callista Gingrich is being considered for the post but would not provide any more details.
