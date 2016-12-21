Brian D. Guralnick Injury Lawyers Joins in the Fight Against Breast Cancer
One of West Palm Beach's respectable law firms is making a loud statement on the global fight against breast cancer. To commemorate October as Breast Cancer awareness month, Brian D. Guralnick Injury Lawyers not only donated money to the accredited organization, but it also changed the colors of anything associated to the firm on the web or on their advertising billboards to the color pink, which is, as we all know, the official color for Breast Cancer awareness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|27 min
|Afrikan American
|46
|Trump computers
|4 hr
|positronium
|28
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|21 hr
|zorro
|124
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC