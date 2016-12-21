Brian D. Guralnick Injury Lawyers Joins in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

One of West Palm Beach's respectable law firms is making a loud statement on the global fight against breast cancer. To commemorate October as Breast Cancer awareness month, Brian D. Guralnick Injury Lawyers not only donated money to the accredited organization, but it also changed the colors of anything associated to the firm on the web or on their advertising billboards to the color pink, which is, as we all know, the official color for Breast Cancer awareness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.