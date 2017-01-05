Blair Ciklin to serve as Port of Palm...

Blair Ciklin to serve as Port of Palm Beach Commission Chairman

Read more: Palm Beach Post

Blair Ciklin, who just completed his 38th year as a Port of Palm Beach District Commissioner, has been elected to a one-year term as chairman. Ciklin, who has served as chairman numerous times, is the longest serving port commissioner in the U.S., port officials said Thursday.

Palm Beach, FL

