Black Alums 'Horrified' College Band Performing At Inauguration
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria Alumni from historically black Talladega College are "horrified" the college band is playing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, according to a Tuesday report from The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|3 hr
|fred
|11
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|23 hr
|Evilgelicalling
|49
|"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth
|Tue
|Lost_in_Floridastan
|1
|Trump computers
|Tue
|positronium
|28
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Mon
|zorro
|124
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC