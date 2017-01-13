Atlanta Braves Now Looking East for a...

Atlanta Braves Now Looking East for a Spring Home

14 hrs ago

In an exclusive report today from the Palm Beach Post, Joe Capozzi reports that the Atlanta Braves are showing plans for a new Spring facility to local leaders on the Atlantic side of the Florida peninsula. Sarasota County is not yet out of the picture, but the Atlanta Braves are continuing to move forward with plans to build a new spring complex.

