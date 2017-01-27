AT&T seeking to hire 85 technicians, including 40 in Broward
AT&T said it is hiring for 85 new technician openings from Key West to West Palm Beach, with nearly 40 of the jobs in Broward County . The openings are for technicians based in Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, and Pompano Beach in Broward; Delray Beach and West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County ; and Cutler Bay, Homestead, Medley, Miami, Miami Gardens, Opa-Locka and Palmetto Bay in Miami-Dade County.
