And the biggest economic uncertainty for Canada under Trump is
As Trump takes office, we asked economists and policy experts for what they think will be the biggest sources of economic uncertainty for Canada U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump meets with local small business leaders before a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., October 13, 2016. Considering Donald Trump and many of his cabinet members have drastically different views on many economic policy issues-everything from free trade to Russian sanctions to immigration-not to mention the fact that Trump has repeatedly contradicted himself, no one anywhere is quite sure what to expect as Trump is officially sworn in as U.S. president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|Tue
|Solarman
|5
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 15
|The One
|8
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 13
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC