Amid immigration ban fallout, the Cleveland Clinic catches flak over...

The Cleveland Clinic is receiving unwelcome attention for moving forward with plans to hold a fundraiser next month at President Donald Trump's flagship resort. The Clinic's website says the "Reflections of Versailles: The Hall of Mirrors" fundraiser is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

