Allman Brothers Band Drummer Butch Trucks Shot Himself In The Head
Longtime Allman Brothers Band Drummer Butch Trucks died after shooting himself in the head at his waterfront home in West Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday night. The police records included a transcript of the 911 call made by Trucks' wife Melinda, who was married to the drummer for 25 years, calling to tell police her "husband just shot himself."
