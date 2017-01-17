After Cirque and Taylor Swift, dancer...

After Cirque and Taylor Swift, dancer finds Birthright

Eliana Girard, a dancer who was worked with Cirque du Soleil and Taylor Swift, at the Western Wall with Birthright A group of Orthodox Union Israel Free Spirit Birthright participants currently in Israel includes Eliana Girard, 25, who was a pole dancer for Cirque Du Soleil, a backup dancer for Taylor Swift, and winner of the ninth season of reality show "So You Think You Can Dance." The dancer is on an arts and entertainment bus of the trip geared to introduce young American Jews to the land of Israel, and the ten-day trip is "blowing" her mind.

