A thumbs-up here, a whisper or tap there have put the careers of two Palm Beach County elementary school teachers in peril after district investigators concluded they were tipping off third graders to right and wrong answers on the statewide math exam last spring. The investigation into the separate incidents at different schools began in August, just weeks before students returned to classes.
