93-Year-old PB County man with dementia missing
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 93-year-old man who has severe dementia. Theodore Frederick Fuller was last seen at 6:22 p.m. Sunday after PBSO said he walked away from his residence on Venus Avenue in suburban West Palm Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|10 hr
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|The One
|8
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 13
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC