5 dead, 8 injured in Ft. Lauderdale a...

5 dead, 8 injured in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight before being taken into custody, officials said. The attack spread panic and sent passengers streaming from the airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 7 hr Captain Yesterday 53
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 10 hr Itstartswithaz 2
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Thu Victim 1
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Wed Answer101 125
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) Jan 4 fred 11
"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth Jan 3 Lost_in_Floridastan 1
News Trump computers Jan 3 positronium 28
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,582

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC