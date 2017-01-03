5 dead, 8 injured in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
A gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight before being taken into custody, officials said. The attack spread panic and sent passengers streaming from the airport.
