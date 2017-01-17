40th anniversary of snowfall in South Florida
Thursday is the 40th anniversary of snow falling in South Florida, an anomaly that few people could ever imagine happening in our humid, tropical climate. When the flakes fell on Jan. 19, 1977, the National Weather Service in Miami said it was the first time in recorded history that snow fell in South Florida.
