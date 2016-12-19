WCVB Channel 5 names new news director

WCVB Channel 5 names new news director

TV Channel 5 announced Monday it has named Paige Harrison as its news director starting Jan. 9. Harrison will be just the seventh news director in the ABC affiliate's 45-year history, replacing Andrew Vrees, who was promoted to vice president of news for Hearst Television, WCVB's parent company. Harrison, a long-time Hearst executive, is the news director at WPBF-TV, the ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Fla., a post she has held for four years.

