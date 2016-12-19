WCVB Channel 5 names new news director
TV Channel 5 announced Monday it has named Paige Harrison as its news director starting Jan. 9. Harrison will be just the seventh news director in the ABC affiliate's 45-year history, replacing Andrew Vrees, who was promoted to vice president of news for Hearst Television, WCVB's parent company. Harrison, a long-time Hearst executive, is the news director at WPBF-TV, the ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Fla., a post she has held for four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Wed
|JULIO
|5
|Almost Done
|Wed
|Hunter
|1
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Asap
|30
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 18
|Habitual Horrors
|24
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Dec 15
|LezBeAlone
|3
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks
|Dec 12
|Archangel
|1
|How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15)
|Dec 11
|Never Forgets
|16
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC