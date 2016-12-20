Trump's winter White House: Take a look inside ultra-rich Palm Beach
On a visit to Palm Beach, Fla., Ian Brown ponders the uneasy accord between old money and arriviste politician - and whether the town's sizable contingent of snowbirds might snag Canada a spot at the president-elect's southern court Having bought the historic Mar-a-Lago for a song in 1985, Mr. Trump then added a 20,000-square-foot ballroom, turned the library into a library bar, and bought an adjoining $2-million stretch of beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|2 min
|WHAT
|20
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Floridistan Sucks
|123
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC