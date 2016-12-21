Trumps Attend Church Services in Palm Beach on Christmas Eve

Federal authorities are urging authorities around the country "to remain vigilant for indications of nefarious operational planning this holiday season" af... -- Authorities in Tunisia have arrested the nephew of Berlin market attack suspect Anis Amri and two other people, according to officials. The three new suspe... Industry groups in a legal battle over the Environmental Protection Agency's Waters of the U.S. rule want the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their challenge, instead of going th... HASTINGS, NE - Hastings College head football coach Tony Harper has announced the hiring of Clint Head as the Broncos new Offensive Coordinator effective immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.