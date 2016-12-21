Trump welcomes 'nice' letter from Putin after nuclear vow
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - After months of promising to engage more with Russia, President-elect Donald Trump vowed to enhance America's nuclear capabilities, admonishing Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that he hopes both global powers can restore collaboration so that "we do not have to travel an alternate path."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Fri
|OMG
|25
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|Fri
|Bubblez451
|2
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|JULIO
|5
|Almost Done
|Dec 21
|Hunter
|1
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Asap
|30
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Dec 15
|LezBeAlone
|3
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks
|Dec 12
|Archangel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC