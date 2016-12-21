Trump says UN just a club for people to 'have a good time'

IAZ008>010-MNZ086-087-094-095-270000- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-Fillmore- Including the cities of...Osage...Cresco...Decorah... Dodge Center...Rochester...Austin...Preston 339 PM CST Mon Dec 26 2016 ...Areas of locally reduced visibility and slippery roads this afternoon... Scattered snow showers along with strong westerly winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph may result in brief visibility reductions to under one mile at times this afternoon. Drifting snow also may lead to slippery roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.