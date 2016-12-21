Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY investigation
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday he will dissolve his charitable foundation amid efforts to eliminate any conflicts of interest before he takes office next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Fri
|OMG
|25
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|Fri
|Bubblez451
|2
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|JULIO
|5
|Almost Done
|Dec 21
|Hunter
|1
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Asap
|30
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Dec 15
|LezBeAlone
|3
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks
|Dec 12
|Archangel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC