Trump populism comes to Canada as Conservatives seek leader
Canada's answer to Donald Trump is a paediatric surgeon and former cabinet minister who, like the U.S. president-elect, is railing against immigration and political elites. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivered brief remarks to reporters at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 28, 2016.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|1 hr
|Lips9945
|12
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Wed
|CastAway7
|2
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Floridistan Sucks
|123
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
