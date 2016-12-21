Trump on Kerry's speech: There's something going on and it's unfair to Israel
Donald Trump and boxing promoter Don King speak to reporters outside the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, US on December 28, 2016. US president-elect Donald Trump commented on US Secretary of State John Kerry's Middle East peace speech on Middle East peace late on Wednesday, saying that it "speaks for itself."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|20 hr
|CastAway7
|2
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|20 hr
|Floridistan Sucks
|123
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Tue
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|Dec 23
|Bubblez451
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC