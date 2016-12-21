Trump drafting inaugural speech with Reagan, Kennedy in mind
In 1961 President John F. Kennedy said "ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country." President-elect Donald Trump privately told several visitors to his winter retreat in Florida on Wednesday that he is writing the first draft of his inaugural speech and is looking to Presidents Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy for inspiration, according to three people familiar with the conversation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|6 hr
|CastAway7
|2
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|6 hr
|Floridistan Sucks
|123
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Tue
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|Dec 23
|Bubblez451
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC