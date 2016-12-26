Trump calls U.N. a just a club for pe...

Trump calls U.N. a just a club for peoplea to a have a good timea

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media after a meeting with Pentagon officials at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 21. Three days after the United Nations adopted a resolution calling on Israel to halt Jewish settlement activity on Palestinian territory, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that the international body "is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time." The harsh criticism, which Trump made Monday while vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, signaled he would likely challenge more than just the 71-year-old institution's approach to the Middle East once he takes office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 4 hr TerriB1 144
News Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit... Mon Le Jimbo 2
Ashley Carder Sun Tam-tam 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Dec 23 OMG 25
News Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca... Dec 23 Bubblez451 2
Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11) Dec 21 JULIO 5
Almost Done Dec 21 Hunter 1
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,124 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,041

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC