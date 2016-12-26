Trump calls U.N. a just a club for peoplea to a have a good timea

President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media after a meeting with Pentagon officials at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 21. Three days after the United Nations adopted a resolution calling on Israel to halt Jewish settlement activity on Palestinian territory, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that the international body "is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time." The harsh criticism, which Trump made Monday while vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, signaled he would likely challenge more than just the 71-year-old institution's approach to the Middle East once he takes office.

