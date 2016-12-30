Three Palm Beach principals to get mo...

Three Palm Beach principals to get more freedom to fix struggling schools

Principals at three Palm Beach County schools will soon get more money and more freedom to try to turn around their struggling schools. Orchard View Elementary in Delray Beach , West Riviera Beach Elementary in Riviera Beach and Lake Shore Middle in Belle Glade will participate in a new "Principal Autonomy" program starting next school year.

