The Obamas Take Their Eighth and Final Luxury Vacation in Hawaii
The nation's 44th President of the United States, his immediate family, relatives, distant relatives, personal friends and hangers-on are enjoying their eighth and final Hawaiian government-funded vacation compliments of the American taxpayer. Cost estimates for these extravagant travel arrangements are mind-boggling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|9 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|8
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Wed
|CastAway7
|2
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Floridistan Sucks
|123
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC