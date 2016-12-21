The Latest: Trump to dissolve foundation before inauguration

Trump on Thursday abruptly called for the United States to "greatly strengthen and expand... Tens of thousands of children from around the world plan to call the North American Aerospace Defense Command to ask where Santa is, and starting Saturday they will get a cheery answer about the mythical route from... Children from around the world are calling the North American Aerospace Defense Command to ask where Santa is, and they're getting a cheery answer about the mythical route. Tributes and well-wishes poured in for "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher, who was spending Christmas Eve in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a medical emergency on a flight the day before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.