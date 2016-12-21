Tata Sons asks Cyrus Mistry to return...

Tata Sons asks Cyrus Mistry to return all "confidential information"

Read more: Reuters

India's Tata Sons [TATAS.UL] demanded former chairman Cyrus Mistry return all confidential information and documents regarding the company in his possession, in its second legal notice in as many days. The letter, sent by Tata Sons' lawyers, further demanded that Mistry sign a letter pledging not to disclose any confidential information regarding the company, including to affiliates, relatives and family members.

