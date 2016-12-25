State plans to tighten licensing for drug treatment centers
After federal investigators detailed allegations of abuse at South Florida drug treatment centers, state officials plan to tighten licensing standards for the industry, a newspaper reported Sunday. Florida Department of Children and Families spokeswoman Jessica Sims told The Palm Beach Post that strengthening the regulations will help "prevent unscrupulous individuals from taking advantage of vulnerable individuals in the recovery process."
