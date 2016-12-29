Sparks, But No Fire, in Obama-Trump T...

Sparks, But No Fire, in Obama-Trump Transition

Donald Trump's characterizations of the state of the presidential transition process have caused a bit of whiplash for anyone keeping track, which is most of America and plenty of those outside it. After accusing President Obama on Twitter Wednesday morning of installing "roadblocks" to the peaceful transfer of power, the president-elect told reporters that evening there were no hitches.

