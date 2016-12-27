South Florida will be 71 degrees warmer today than this town
South Florida will experience another week of above normal temperatures with highs in Palm Beach County today expected to climb to 82 degrees in some areas. That's a significant seven degrees above normal for this time of year, but a whopping 71 degrees warmer than the high of 11 degrees expected at the Ely Municipal Airport in Ely, Minn.
