South Florida will be 71 degrees warm...

South Florida will be 71 degrees warmer today than this town

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

South Florida will experience another week of above normal temperatures with highs in Palm Beach County today expected to climb to 82 degrees in some areas. That's a significant seven degrees above normal for this time of year, but a whopping 71 degrees warmer than the high of 11 degrees expected at the Ely Municipal Airport in Ely, Minn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? 19 hr Deployed_To_Flori... 1
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Tue TerriB1 144
News Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit... Mon Le Jimbo 2
Ashley Carder Sun Tam-tam 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Dec 23 OMG 25
News Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca... Dec 23 Bubblez451 2
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... Dec 15 LezBeAlone 3
See all Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Beach Forum Now

Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,671

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC