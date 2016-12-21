Second tuna executive to plead guilty to price fixing
Dec 21 A Bumble Bee tuna executive has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of canned tuna, the second Bumble Bee executive to do so in a month, the Justice Department said on Wednesday. The Justice Department said that Kenneth Worsham agreed to plead guilty to price fixing between 2011 and 2013 but did not identify the company he works for.
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sunshine Pressure Washing (Jun '11)
|Wed
|JULIO
|5
|Almost Done
|Wed
|Hunter
|1
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Asap
|30
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 18
|Habitual Horrors
|24
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Dec 15
|LezBeAlone
|3
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assault Lesbian Teen, Walks
|Dec 12
|Archangel
|1
|How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15)
|Dec 11
|Never Forgets
|16
