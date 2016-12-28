Search in Georgetown home in possible old murder case yields mannequins, animal bones

More than nine years ago, a man approached police with an extraordinary claim: When he was 5 or 6 years old, a neighbor drove him to woods near his Georgetown home and murdered a boy there, striking the child in the head with a rock as he declared: "This is what happens to bad little boys." The witness, who traveled to Georgetown from West Palm Beach, Fla., to tell the story, said his memory of the homicide resurfaced through therapy after being repressed for years, court papers said.

