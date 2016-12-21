Report: 8 years of Obama vacations cost $85 million
As America's first family enjoys its eighth and final vacation in Hawaii, new estimates put the price tag of the Obamas' annual trip at $3.5 million or more. In total, the cost of the first family's personal or largely personal travel during the last eight years comes to $85 million - though that is likely to climb to $90 million after additional records are released, according to the conservative group Judicial Watch based on federal government records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|6 hr
|CastAway7
|2
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|6 hr
|Floridistan Sucks
|123
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Tue
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
|Trump: US must a greatly strengthena nuclear ca...
|Dec 23
|Bubblez451
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC