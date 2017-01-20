The Real Housewives of New York star said "I do" to Tom D'Agostino in a Palm Beach, Florida, ceremony on New Year's Eve, People confirms. The two married at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, where guests -- including RHONY star Dorinda Medley , Jill Zarin, Marysol Patton, Cynthia Bailey and Kelly Bensimon -- celebrated their nuptials before ringing in the New Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.