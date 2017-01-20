'Real Housewives of New York' Star LuAnn de Lesseps Marries Tom D'Agostino in New Year's Eve Cere...
The Real Housewives of New York star said "I do" to Tom D'Agostino in a Palm Beach, Florida, ceremony on New Year's Eve, People confirms. The two married at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, where guests -- including RHONY star Dorinda Medley , Jill Zarin, Marysol Patton, Cynthia Bailey and Kelly Bensimon -- celebrated their nuptials before ringing in the New Year.
