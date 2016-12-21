PBSO: Man confesses to 3 South Florida murders
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has says a man has confessed killing Dalton Dobkins on November 30 in Wellington and the murders of Elijah Montas and Aaron Valle on December 10 in West Palm Beach. PBSO says upon arrival on scene, Lantana officers were fired upon by one of the four suspects.
