PBSO deputy charged with DUI after crash
A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy is facing charges of driving under the influence after a crash Monday night in Royal Palm Beach. The deputy Martin Casarez, 51, backed his Ford F-150 into a car at the Duffy's Sports Grill located near State Road 80 and Crestwood Boulevard around 9:50 p.m., according to the sheriff's report.
